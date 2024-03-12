Alok Sharma joins as Director (R&D), Indian Oil Corporation

New Delhi: Alok Sharma joined as Director (R&D) at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC). Sharma is a post graduate engineer in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Delhi and graduate from Gujarat University. He has more than three decades experience in the downstream energy sector and has made significant contributions to the Indian refining sector in Process, Projects, and Production. Prior to his elevation as Director (Research & Development), Sharma was Executive Director at Centre for High Technology under the MoP&NG, where he played a pivotal role in coordinating refining, petrochemical, and alternative energy activities for pan Indian Oil & Gas industry.