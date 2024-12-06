Alok Kumar Sharma assumes charge as ED (NR-I) of POWERGRID

Faridabad: Alok Kumar Sharma has assumed the charge of Executive Director Northern Region Transmis-sion System – I of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), Faridabad. He shall be responsible for construction, operation & maintenance of all Central Transmission Pro-jects in areas under Northern Region - I. He is an Electrical Engineer from University of Roorkee (now IIT-Roorkee) and also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in HR from NMIMS, Mumbai. He is a technical expert with over 33 years of experience in Asset Management, Project Management, Business Development, Testing & Commissioning & Contracts. Prior to this he was heading the Business Development Dept at Corporate Centre at Gurugram.