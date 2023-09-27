All projects of Smart City Mission to be ready by June 2024: Govt

If all goes as per the plan, all the projects under the Smart City Mission (SCM) are set to be completed by June 2024. Of the total allocation of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, Rs 1.10 lakh crore has already been spent on the development of smart cities across the country and remaining Rs 60 lakh crore would be utilized by the different smart city projects by June 2024, said Kunal Kumar, who is Smart City Mission Director and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban & Housing Affairs.

While talking to Millennium Post, Kumar -- 1999-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre-- asserted that 40 percent project works under the Smart City Mission would get completed by December 2023, while 70 percent of project works would be ready by March 2024 and by June next year, the Smart City Mission would see a 100 percent work completion.

In reply to a question on the sustainability model of smart city projects, Kumar said, “Most of the smart cities have established projects on self-sustainable mode. Among the many, Surat Municipal Corporation has taken a lead by starting consultancy services to other agencies. There are several other smart cities that have taken several innovative steps to develop self-sustainable models of sewage treatment plants, integrated command centres, waste management systems, etc.”

Exhibiting the role of community in better implementation of smart city projects, Kumar said, “All the projects completed under the mission have witnessed a great community participation. Most of the projects are in operation using the PPP model.”

Kumar was speaking to Millennium Post on the sidelines of India Smart Cities Conclave 2023, which is being organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Indore – the cleanest city of the country.

The two-day conclave, which started on Tuesday, would witness participation of all 100 smart cities who are leading a paradigm shift in the practice of city development by being at the forefront of urban innovation.