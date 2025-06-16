Akhilesh Kumar Dixit appointed CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd

New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Monday said Akhilesh Kumar Dixit has assumed charge as its CEO with immediate effect. Dixit joins EESL from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, where he served as chief general manager, the company said in a statement.He has assumed the charge as the CEO with effect from Monday. In his new role, Dixit will be responsible for transforming EESL into a next-gen energy solutions provider, accelerating adoption of sustainable technologies & strengthening India’s energy efficiency mission. Dixit has over 32 years of experience in substation and transmission line operations, business development, CSR, human resources, and procurement.