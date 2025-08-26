Akash Tripathi, IAS, appointed as MD, SECI

New Delhi: The Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), announces the appointment of Akash Tripathi, IAS (MP:1998), as Managing Director.

His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

SECI’s leadership structure is now formalised with Santosh Sarangi, IAS, Secretary, MNRE, continuing as Chairman. This governance framework provides for institutional oversight and dedicated executive direction across SECI’s expanding portfolio.

Santosh Sarangi stated, “SECI operates at the core of India’s renewable energy implementation. Tripathi’s appointment brings dedicated leadership for execution at scale, tighter institutional coordination, and delivery across emerging priorities like green hydrogen, energy storage, and green energy projects. This dual structure reflects the Ministry’s approach to enablement and accountability.”

The appointment is effective immediately.