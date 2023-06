Akasa Air to buy 4 more Boeing 737 Max

Akasa Air on Wednesday said it will acquire four more Boeing 737 Max planes and will announce a “three-digit” aircraft order later this year as part of its expansion plans.

These four planes will be in addition to the original order book of 72 Boeing 737 Max.

While announcing the decision to buy four more planes on Wednesday, Akasa Air also said it is on course to announce another significant three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Paris Air Show.

It is a follow-up to the already placed order of 72 aircraft taking it to a total of 76 aircraft which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 planes, the airline said in a release.

“As Akasa Air targets to commence international operations by the end of 2023, the additional order of four 737-8s will fortify the airline’s plans to strengthen its expansion strategy,” it said.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said the airline is excited to add four more Boeing 737-8 to support our international expansion, taking the initial order of 72 aircraft to 76 to be delivered in the next four years.

“In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes,”

Dube said