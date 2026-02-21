Ajay Nandan takes charge as GM of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Ajay Nandan has taken charge as General Manager of Rail Coach Factory (RCF) on February 17, 2026. A 1989-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), he previously served as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer at North East Frontier Railway, Guwahati. With over 35 years in Indian Railways, Nandan has held key roles across zonal railways, production units, divisions and the Railway Board. He has served in New Delhi, Kolkata, Malda Town, Hajipur, Kota, Moradabad and Jamalpur, and was Divisional Rail Manager, Moradabad Division, from 2021 to 2023. He has received several awards and completed advanced training programmes in India and abroad.

