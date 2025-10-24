Airlines to operate 26,495 weekly flights this winter

New Delhi: Airlines will operate 26,495 flights every week in the winter schedule starting from October 26, connecting 126 airports and the number of services will be around 6 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

The number of weekly flights in the Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25), spanning from October 26 to March 28 next year, is 3.46 per cent higher than the current summer schedule, but the total number of airports connected in WS25 will be slightly lower.

The Civil Aviation ministry on Friday said 26,495 departures per week have been finalised to/from 126 airports in the WS25 compared to 25,610 departures per week from 129 airports in the Summer Schedule (SS25).

All domestic airlines, except Air India, Alliance Air, and Fly Big, will be operating more weekly flights than in WS24.

“Out of these 126 airports, Amravati, Hissar, Purnia and Rupsi are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines in the WS25, whereas operations from Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong and Shravasti airports were suspended in the WS25,” the ministry said in a release.

In WS25, IndiGo and Air India will operate 15,014 weekly domestic flights, while Air India Express will operate 4,277 domestic flights.

SpiceJet and Akasa Air will operate 1,568 flights and 1,027 flights per week, respectively.

Alliance Air will have 520 weekly flights, Star Air (538), Fly91 (196), India One (126) and Fly Big (58). agencies