Airbus heads towards 500 jet order from IndiGo

ISTANBUL: Airbus is closing in on a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrowbody A320-family jets to Indigo, industry sources said on Sunday.

The European planemaker has emerged as front-runner for an order eclipsing Air India’s historic provisional purchase of 470 jets in February, the sources said on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Istanbul, Reuters reported.

Airbus and Boeing are also competing in talks to sell 25 wide-body jets to the same airline, they said.