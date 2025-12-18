Air pollution poses growing threat to India’s health, economy: Experts

New Delhi: Air pollution is emerging as a major threat to India’s health and economic growth, experts warned at the Illness to Wellness Conference organised by the Illness to Wellness Foundation (ITWF) on Wednesday. Prolonged exposure to polluted air is increasing the burden of stroke, cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological diseases, while reducing productive life years and straining healthcare systems.

Speakers stressed that air pollution must be treated as a core public health issue rather than only an environmental challenge.

Highlighting its economic implications, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, ITWF, said: “India has taken important and structured steps through initiatives like the National Clean Air Programme, Bharat Stage emission norms, electric mobility and public transport expansion. These signal strong intent, but the scale of the challenge demands sustained implementation and coordination across stakeholders.” The conference called for stronger preventive healthcare, policy enforcement and public awareness to safeguard health and long-term development.