Air pollution has a deadly impact on cardiac health, say experts

New Delhi: On the first day of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ Summit organised by ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR, eminent medical practitioners highlighted how air pollution has become a very important factor leading to heart disease, surpassing the common perception that it only results in various lung ailments.

“Imagery showing people coughing in air pollution has led to the common perception that it only causes lung diseases. However, air pollution also kills by way of cardiovascular diseases. Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 has the ability to enter the bloodstream and can transform cholesterol in the body into oxidized cholesterol, which can lead to plaque ruptures, a condition that may trigger acute heart attacks,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent, VMMC & Safdarjung, Hospital in the event.

Dr. Bansal added, “At our center, we conducted a study showing that a rise of 0.5 in particulate matter over the preceding week is linked to an increase in heart attack cases. There is significant ongoing research in the country focused on this issue. However, the key now is to collaborate and explore effective solutions, including finding ways to prevent air pollution and, in turn, improve cardiovascular health.”

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “The Illness to Wellness campaign was launched in 2014, it has gained significant traction over the past decade and has raised awareness and disseminated information on a host of targeted health topics. Moving forward, we have identified key focus areas that are likely to benefit the individuals and the society, these include, sanitation and hygiene, promoting gut health, using technology to spread awareness about preventive healthcare, addressing the challenges of air pollution, and increasing collaboration between agencies that have done excellent work in disseminating information on health-related issues. The government is also laying a very strong foundation for a healthier India with several initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India, propagation of Yoga, POSHAN Abhiyan, Eat Right India and much more. I believe that with a clearly defined roadmap, we are well on our way towards a well informed and aware society that will better navigate the health challenges that lie ahead.”