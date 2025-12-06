Air India–Maldivian tie-up opens access to 16 hidden Maldivian gems

GURUGRAM: Air India and Maldivian have entered a bilateral interline partnership to strengthen air connectivity between India and the Maldives.

The tie-up will allow Air India passengers to access 16 islands across the Maldives through Maldivian’s domestic network, with smooth connections via Malé to destinations such as Hanimaadhoo, Kooddoo, Gan, Kulhudhuffushi, Maafaru and Dharavandhoo.

Maldivian will also be able to carry Air India guests from Delhi and Mumbai, or those connecting through these hubs, on its flights from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Malé and Hanimaadhoo.

The pact enables seamless travel on a single itinerary across both airlines, offering coordinated trans-fers and baggage handling.

Air India CCO Nipun Aggarwal said the partnership opens access to lesser-explored Maldivian atolls while combining Air India’s global network with Maldivian’s domestic reach.

Air India is the only carrier operating daily Delhi–Malé flights and deploys over 55,000 seats annually (one way) to the Maldives, serving travellers from India as well as Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Maldivian Managing Director Ibrahim Iyas said the collaboration will enhance connectivity beyond Malé and support tourism and business travel between the two countries.