Air India to operate 36 addtional flights to Europe, Canada during March 19-28

New Delhi: Air India will operate 36 additional flights to destinations in Europe and North America between March 19 and 28 amid the West Asia conflict impacting travel plans of people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said it would operate additional services on Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow), Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Zurich & DelhiToronto routes.

“These flights will add 10,012 seats on the five routes, further boosting capacity and providing more choice to travellers when travel options remain limited,” it said.

The West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran that started on February 28 has disrupted flight operations, and airlines have curtailed their services in

the region.