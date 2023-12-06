Air India rejigs 250-aircraft Airbus order

Tata Group-owned Air India, which placed a 250-aircraft order with Airbus earlier this year, has rejigged the order, which will now have more number of A321neo aircraft, according to sources.

As part of the 250 aircraft order with Airbus, the airline was to acquire 210 narrowbody A320 family planes, comprising 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo and remaining 40 widebody A350s, consisting of six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000s.

Air India has tweaked the order with Airbus and will now acquire 140 A321neo and 70 A320neo, while the order for 40 A350s has also been rejigged, the source said.

As against the earlier order of six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000s, Air India has changed it to 20 A350-900s and 20 A350-1000s, the source added.

Air India spokesperson said, “We regularly review our orderbook based on business requirements and opportunities, and exercise contractual flexibilities as appropriate”. When reached out for comments, Airbus said, “It is up to our customers to disclose their strategy.”

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022. Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion (based on published list prices). Its Boeing aircraft order for 220 aircraft comprises 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody planes, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10

Boeing 777X.