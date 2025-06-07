Air India, Icelandair enter codeshare partnership

NEW DELHI: Air India and Icelandair, on Monday announced their codeshare partnership, significantly boosting connectivity between India and Iceland, while offering seamless travel options across 15 routes in India and Europe.

The partnership offers seamless travel experience with convenient connections times, unified baggage allowances, and enhanced connectivity through major European hub airports.

Under the agreement, Air India customers will gain seamless access to Icelandair-operated flights to Reykjavik via Air India’s European gateways. Air India will add its ‘AI’ designator code on Icelandair-operated flights between Reykjavik and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, and Zurich.

Icelandair customers will benefit from convenient connections on Air India-operated flights to key Indian cities. Icelandair will add its ‘FI’ designator code on Air India-operated flights between Delhi and Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London Heathrow; and between Mumbai and Frankfurt, London, Heathrow.