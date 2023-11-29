Air India Express starts ops from Gwalior, expands network in MP

Gwalior: Air India Express expands its presence in Madhya Pradesh by adding Gwalior to its network and commencing operations on Tuesday.

The inaugural flight, which departed from Gwalior at 17:20 hours, carried 155 guests after a brief ceremony and flag-off event at Gwalior airport.

The airline now connects Gwalior and Hyderabad with direct flights, and users can book their flights on the airline’s mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com and on all major booking channels.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “After successfully establishing connections between Indore and Dubai and Sharjah, we look forward to expanding our presence to Gwalior, making it our second station in Madhya Pradesh. Our unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of the travel experience is underscored by our comprehensive offering that compasses a diverse range of delectable Gourmair hot meals, an in-flight entertainment hub - AirFlix, and comfortable seats that embody the essence of unique Indian warmth, complemented by the gracious and hospitable service provided by our cabin crew.”

In addition to providing nonstop connectivity to Hyderabad, Air India Express will also connect Gwalior to other stations on its network, such as Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam, with convenient one-stop

itineraries.

Loyalty members booking on the airline’s website and mobile app get additional rewards and benefits, including exclusive discounts and special deals, up to 8 per cent NeuCoins, and complimentary Xpress Ahead priority check-in, boarding and baggage services.

In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, and dependents and members of the Indian armed forces can also get special fares and benefits on

airindiaexpress.com.