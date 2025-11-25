Air India expects to induct 26 new planes in 2026: CEO

Gurugram: Air India Group expects to induct 26 aircraft by end-2026 and operate 81 per cent of its international flights with upgraded planes, even as overall capacity remains nearly flat next year. CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday that 2026 will mark “very visible change” despite recent challenges.

In his first media briefing since the fatal accident, Wilson outlined the induction timeline, retrofit progress, supply chain delays, and fleet changes. Air India will receive its first Boeing 787-9 from its 570-aircraft order before Christmas, with operations starting in January. However, capacity will stay flat in 2026 as new planes arrive while leased aircraft are returned and many jets remain in retrofit.

The airline will also phase out some Boeing 777s and retire three owned aircraft. Air India Group currently has nearly 300 planes.

Wide-body upgrades will intensify in 2026, with two refurbished Boeing 787-8s returning in February and two to three aircraft entering retrofit monthly.

Two-thirds of the 787 fleet will be upgraded by end-2026.

Next year, the group expects six new wide-body jets – 787-9s and A350-1000s – and 20 narrow-body aircraft. Vistara aircraft will begin receiving Air India branding this month.