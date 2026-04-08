Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns

Mumbai: Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson has resigned after leading the Tata Group-owned airline for four years marked by significant challenges, including last June’s fatal AI171 crash.

The airline said its board has formed a committee to identify his successor in the coming months. Wilson had informed Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in 2024 of his plan to step down in 2026 and has since focused on ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Wilson faced criticism following the June 12 crash of a London-bound flight from Ahmedabad that killed 241 of 242 people on board, as well as for regulatory lapses.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has issued a preliminary report, with the final report due in June.

Chandrasekaran credited Wilson with driving progress and aligning the organisation behind a shared transformation vision.

A former Singapore Airlines executive, Wilson took charge in September 2022 after Air India’s privatisation and launched the five-year “Vihaan.AI” turnaround plan.