Air India appoints Sanjay Sharma as CFO

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjay Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from June 10.

Sharma will succeed Vinod Hejmadi, who is retiring after more than three decades with Air India.

In a release, the airline said Sharma has more than three decades of experience in the corporate finance, investment banking and real estate sectors.

He was the CFO at Tata Projects Ltd. Earlier, he has served as the CFO at Tata Realty Infrastructure Ltd, and Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets, at Deutsche Bank Group, among other roles.

“We are pleased to have Sanjay joining the leadership team and look forward to his contribution to the ongoing transformation at Air India. We also thank Vinod for his long service to the company, and for his vital role in its transition to private ownership and, thereafter, its subsequent transformation,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India from the government in January

2022.