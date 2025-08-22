Air India, Air India Express report `9,568 crore loss before tax in FY25

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express together posted a loss before tax of Rs 9,568.4 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to the civil aviation ministry.

In the last fiscal, Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded a loss before tax of Rs 1,983.4 crore and Rs 58.1 crore, while IndiGo reported a profit before tax of Rs 7,587.5 crore.

The figures were shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol as part of a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday. These are provisional figures.

Tata Group-owned Air India had a loss before tax of Rs 3,890.2 crore while its low-cost arm Air India Express, which had been profitable for long, registered a loss of Rs 5,678.2 crore in 2024-25.

Loss-making Air India and profitable Air India Express were acquired by Tata Group in January 2022.

As per the data, the debt of Air India stood at Rs 26,879.6 crore while that of IndiGo touched Rs 67,088.4 crore.

The debt of Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet stood at Rs 617.5 crore, Rs 78.5 crore, and Rs 886 crore, respectively, the data showed.

“With the repeal of Air Corporation Act in March 1994, the Indian domestic aviation has been deregulated. The financial and operational decisions, including resource mobilisation and debt restructuring, are managed by the respective airlines based on commercial considerations,” Mohol said in the written reply.