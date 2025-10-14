Air India, Air India Express add 166 flights to and from Patna for Diwali & Chhath Puja

GURUGRAM: Air India and Air India Express have announced the addition of 166 weekly flights to and from Patna to cater to the surge in festive travel demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Between October 15 & November 2, 2025, Air India will operate 38 additional flights each on the Delhi–Patna, Mumbai–Patna & Bengaluru–Patna routes. During October 22 to November 3, 2025, Air India Express will add 26 additional flights each on the Delhi–Patna & Bengaluru–Patna routes.

These special services will supplement Air India’s existing 42 weekly flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai, along with 14 weekly flights operated by Air India Express from Delhi and Bengaluru. The enhanced schedule will significantly strengthen connectivity to Patna, making travel more convenient for passengers visiting family and friends during the festive period.

The additional flights will also offer seamless onward connections via Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to other parts of India as well as international destinations in the Middle East and Europe. Bookings for the additional flights are now open through the official websites and mobile apps of Air India and Air India Express, their 24x7 contact centres, city and airport ticketing offices, and authorised travel agents worldwide.