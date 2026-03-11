Air India & AI Express to levy fuel surcharge on tickets

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will start levying a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.

The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner.

In the first phase, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per domestic flight ticket would be imposed from March 12, and the same will also be applicable for SAARC flights, a statement said on Tuesday.

For West Asia flights, the fuel surcharge will be $10 and hiked by $30 to $90 for Africa flights, and by $20 to $60 for Southeast Asia services.

All these changes will be effective from March 12, including for flights to and from Singapore. Currently, there is no fuel surcharge for the Singapore services.