Air India & AI Express to levy fuel surcharge on tickets

BY PTI11 March 2026 12:11 AM IST

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will start levying a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.

The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner.

In the first phase, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per domestic flight ticket would be imposed from March 12, and the same will also be applicable for SAARC flights, a statement said on Tuesday.

For West Asia flights, the fuel surcharge will be $10 and hiked by $30 to $90 for Africa flights, and by $20 to $60 for Southeast Asia services.

All these changes will be effective from March 12, including for flights to and from Singapore. Currently, there is no fuel surcharge for the Singapore services.

PTI

