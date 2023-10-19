Aiming Rs 75K crore investment during World Food India: Govt

The government on Wednesday claimed that more than Rs 75,000 crore investment is likely to be attracted in the food processing sector during the second edition of the World Food India, which is scheduled to be held from November 3-5 in the national capital.

The second edition of World Food India is happening after a gap of about six years as the first edition was held in 2017, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the international event could not be organised in consecutive years.

“We have requested Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to inaugurate World Food India (WFI) 2023 to be held at Pragati Maidan. For the valedictory function, the President of India will be present,” said Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel.

“There are a lot of opportunities for investment in India’s food processing sector. Some companies have already made an indicative investment commitment, to be announced during the World Food India 2023,” he said.

The minister further said, “China has not been invited for the event due to strategic reasons. Around 16 countries, 23 state governments, 11 Union ministries and central bodies will participate in the event that is likely to have 950 exhibitors and 75,000 visitors.”

In his presentation, Additional Secretary in the Food Processing Industries Minhaj Alam said that about Rs 642 crore indicated investment has been committed by Britannia, GreenGrahi, Foods and Inns Ltd, St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports as well as US-based General Mills so far.

A verbal investment commitment has been received from Swiss-based Buhler Group, US-based Mondelez and Coca Cola and UAE-based Lulu Group, he said, adding, “We are expecting to cross Rs 75,000 crore investments this time.”