AICTE and OPPO India launch nationwide e-waste awareness drive under 'generation green' campaign

NEW DELHI: The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and OPPO India have launched the second phase of the ‘Generation Green’ campaign with a nationwide e-waste awareness drive at Ramjas College, University of Delhi, on Tuesday. The campaign, initiated in July 2024, aims to inspire youth to adopt sustainable practices by promoting green skills and responsible actions. Ramjas College has become the first ‘Eco-Conscious Champion Institute’ under this initiative.

The first phase of the campaign successfully engaged 5,000 interns from over 20 states and 3 Union Territories, selected from more than 9,000 applicants from 1,400 institutions. These interns participated in various sustainability activities, including awareness sessions and green celebrations. The second phase focusses on educating students about the challenges of electronic waste management and the importance of proper disposal.

Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the National Education Technology Forum (NETF), attended the launch as the Chief Guest. He emphasised the critical need for responsible e-waste disposal to safeguard the environment and public health. "By educating young minds and fostering responsibility, we can cultivate a generation that prioritises sustainable practices," Dr. Sahasrabudhe stated.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs at OPPO India, highlighted the campaign’s alignment with the Government of India's Net-Zero vision. "Young people are stepping up, taking responsibility, and leading the way in adopting environmentally responsible lifestyles," Bhardwaj said. The campaign has already garnered over 1 lakh pledges from students committed to managing e-waste responsibly and aims to reach 10 lakh students by the end of 2024.

Ramjas College Principal, Prof. Ajay Kumar Arora, expressed pride in hosting the second phase launch, stating, "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering environmental responsibility among youth." The e-waste awareness drive will soon expand to other prominent institutions, including St. Xavier's College in Mumbai and SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat. Students, staff, and neighbouring institutions will be encouraged to responsibly dispose of e-waste through companies authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).