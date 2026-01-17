AIBI hosts 14th Annual Convention in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) hosted its 14th Annual Convention at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, drawing over 1,500 delegates, including regulators, policymakers, market leaders, investors and investment banking professionals.

The convention, themed “IPOs India: Gateway to Global Capital, Sustainable Growth, Viksit Bharat,” highlighted the role of India’s primary markets in attracting global capital and supporting sustainable economic growth in line with the Viksit Bharat vision.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey attended the event along with senior leaders such as Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, and AIBI Chairman Mahavir Lunawat.

Pandey also unveiled a Handbook for Issuers and a Merchant Banker Compliance Referencer.

The event featured keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions covering the full capital formation lifecycle.

Sessions focused on exchanges’ role in capital raising, SME IPOs, mutual funds as capital formation engines, and reforms to simplify market access and enhance IPO transparency, alongside India’s long-term capital market vision.