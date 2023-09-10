‘AI should be for enhancing skills, not replacing humans’

New Delhi: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming a tool of the future, the global leaders have called for developing a global framework for risks posed by artificial intelligence.



The discussions on AI framework took a centrestage during the third and last session of G20 Leaders’ Summit which was held on the theme of ‘One Future’ at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday.

Though, US President Joe Biden was not the part of the deliberations as he left for Vietnam after paying obeisance to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, AI, especially generative AI, and its economic impact on the world was extensively discussed at the global leaders’ meet.

According to a senior official, the global leaders are acutely aware of the potential of AI, particularly generative AI, and the topic was widely discussed among the leaders with the concept note that note that there should be a constructive use of AI.

“Our Prime Minister has strongly advocated for developing a robust framework for different types of risks associated with adoption of AI, particularly generative AI. During the discussions, the leaders specifically mentioned that AI should be used to ‘enhance the skills of humans’ instead of ‘replacing human workforce’,” the official said, adding that discussion on AI’s economic impact also took place and almost every member of G20 actively participated in the discussion.

“The global leaders further concluded that more data and research is required to understand the impact of the emerging technology. They also flagged their concern that more research and data is required to assess the impact of generative AI’s impact on jobs and economy,” the official said.

However, in her address at Session III ‘One Future’ of the G20 Summit, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said, “I believe that Europe and its partners should develop a new global framework for AI risks. It should protect us against systemic societal risks and foster investments in safe and responsible AI systems, at the same time.”

Noting that the future will be digital, Ursula von der Leyen said, “As it has been described, AI has risks but also offers tremendous opportunities. In the EU, we have presented the first-ever law on artificial intelligence in 2020.”