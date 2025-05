AI services company RVAI Global begins operations

New Delhi: Mumbai-based RVAI Global, a new venture in the AI Services space, was officially launched on Monday with an aim to empower global enterprises in becoming AI-led organisations.

The company aims to simplify the AI journey for businesses through cutting-edge solutions, deep-tech capabilities, and a customer-first approach, RVAI Global said.

Founded by Vijay Sivaram, part of the founding team at Quess Corp, and Rohit Himatsingka, formerly with Essar’s Black Box, the firm is poised to address the dynamic technology landscape by delivering practical, scalable, and future-ready AI solutions. “It is estimated that 92 per cent of enterprises intend to increase their investments in AI. The future of enterprises and their workforce will be shaped by agentic platforms working seamlessly alongside human talent. This synergy will unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and decision-making — placing RVAI at the heart of this transformation,” said Vijay Sivaram, Co-founder, RVAI Global.

“Our unique vantage point, built on deep industry experience and advanced tech expertise, will enable clients to unlock value and drive measurable outcomes across their organisations,” Rohit Himatsingka, Co-founder, RVAI Global said.