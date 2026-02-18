‘AI regulations enough for innovations to thrive’

New Delhi: The regulations for artificial intelligence are not meant to over-regulate but to ensure enough regulation for innovations to thrive in the country, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) New Delhi Symposium 2026, the minister emphasised that everyone should be able to reap the benefits of technology transformation. India is a fast-growing market that offers opportunities for various technological innovations, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

“Scale, speed, innovation and inclusion” are the strengths of India, Prasada said. Prasada is the Minister of State for Electronics and IT as well as Commerce & Industry.

Talking about AI, he said, as far as the policy for regulations goes, they are not aimed at over-regulating and that the regulations are enough for innovations to thrive.

“India will not call itself successful until all (those in) the bottom-up segment reap the benefits of the technology transformation that is happening,” Prasada said.

The transformation, the minister said, should be able to increase productivity of individuals as well as levels of income and also improve the standard of living. The benefits should reach one and all, he added.

AWS India & South Asia President Sandeep Dutta said India’s success with AI would truly depend on the ability to democratise technology and one of the pillars that would underpin this success would be the scope and expanse of the digital public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, at a session, Indian Oil Corporation Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney said the world is looking at energy transition in a very positive manner. The wave of transition that is moving towards more and more sustainable energy and these energy options are God-send opportunities for a country like India and for a company like Indian Oil Corp.

This is because today India imports crude oil worth USD 135 billion every year, and “I have to find solutions which are more amenable to me, that are more palatable to me... it is not an option for me to go for (energy) transition or not, I have to transition,” he said. Sahney also said the company is approaching the AI revolution in a 2.0 form wherein it wants to be more focused on customer centricity and on how to predict customer behaviour.