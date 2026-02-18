AI powering next phase of India’s digital infra: Reliance Jio

New Delhi: The convergence of connectivity and compute will transform how citizens, businesses and governments interact in India, a senior executive at Reliance Jio said on Tuesday.

Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar, CTO (Mobility), said India is nearly a decade ahead of many developed nations in building population-scale digital platforms such as digital payments, online banking, Aadhaar-based identity & Digi Yatra.

Calling India’s digital public infrastructure a “humongous success story”, he said adding AI to these na-tionwide digital rails would make systems more inclusive, aware and accessible to the last citizen.

Embedding AI into existing platforms can expand government reach, improve decision-making and enhance public service delivery, he said.

The combination of strong networks and scalable computing power would enable more responsive governance and targeted welfare. India’s rapid adoption of mobile broadband and digital services has laid the foundation for a more intu-itive, AI-driven era, he added.