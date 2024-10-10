AI places order for 85 more aircraft with Airbus

New Delhi: Air India has placed an order for 85 more aircraft with Airbus, including 10 A350s, as the airline works on expanding operations, according to sources. Of the 85 airplanes, 75 are narrow-body A320 family aircraft and 10 wide-body A350 planes, the sources said on Thursday.

In an update on Wednesday, Airbus said it has received orders for 667 aircraft this year till September. Among them, there was an order, received on September 5, for 85 planes — 20 A320 neos, 55 A321 neos, 5 A350-900s and 5 A350-1000s.

The name of the airline was not disclosed. As per the sources, this order was by Air India.

In February 2023, Air India placed orders for 470 planes with Airbus & Boeing.