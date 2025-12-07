‘AI, machine learning based applications to play pivotal role in transforming India’s power sector’

New Delhi: AI and Machine Learning (ML) will be central to building intelligent, consumer-centric and self-optimising power distribution networks, Power Minister Manohar Lal said at a two-day national conference on AI/ML applications in the sector at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

He said solutions such as smart meter analytics, digital twins, predictive maintenance, theft detection, appliance-level insights, automated outage prediction and GenAI-based decision-support tools can significantly improve consumer experience and operational efficiency. The Minister also praised the participation of industry, states, innovators, academia and technology partners, and appreciated the AI/ML solutions showcased by DISCOMs, AMISPs, technology providers and home automation firms.

Urging DISCOMs to collaborate closely with ecosystem stakeholders, he stressed the need to engage consumers and dispel misinformation around new technologies to build trust and support. AI/ML tools, he said, can help households better manage consumption, prevent outages, curb theft-related losses, optimise power purchase costs and enable utilities to reinvest in stronger infrastructure—positioning India as a leader in digital electricity reform.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to digitalisation across DISCOMs and scaling AI/ML-based solutions that deliver measurable operational and financial gains. He underscored the need for capacity building, secure data-sharing frameworks and interoperability.

A national call for innovation at the conference drew 195 applications, of which 51 were shortlisted for jury evaluation. Winners included TNPDCL (Tamil Nadu) and MP East in the DISCOM category; Tata Power and Apraava among AMISPs; Pravah and Flock Energy among solution providers; and Tata Power in the home automation segment. The winners presented innovations ranging from revenue-protection analytics to behavioural demand response and real-time grid intelligence. The Minister felicitated them and urged wider adoption.

He also launched STELLAR, a CEA-developed tool to support long-term resource adequacy planning, while the India Smart Grid Forum released a handbook outlining 174 AI/ML, AR/VR and robotics use cases for utilities.