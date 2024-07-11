AI launches baggage tracking feature on mobile app & website for enhanced travel experience

GURUGRAM: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has rolled out an easy-to-use baggage tracking feature on its mobile app and website. Leveraging real-time baggage tracking information available from its network airports and a scalable cloud applications infrastructure, this capability will keep our guests in touch with their baggage throughout the journey and significantly reduce concern, if any, about their checked-in bags. Air India is one of the select few airlines in the world to provide this convenience directly to guests without any intervention from airline staff.

Designed and developed by Air India’s digital technology and design teams, in collaboration with the airline’s airport operations department, the feature offers a convenient option for end-to-end baggage tracking with minimal data entry. Guests can track their checked-in bags simply by scanning the barcode on their baggage receipts. Alternatively, this information becomes automatically available in the ‘My Trips’ section of the mobile app soon after the bags are checked-in, if the trip has been added there. The feature is also available under the Book & Manage section of the Air India website under ‘Track Your Bags’ tab.

Other important aspects of this feature include:

• Real-time updates: Important details about checked-in bags such as current location, transit status, baggage arrival details along with the local time of events are provided in an easy-to-read manner. The status coverage includes all important baggage touchpoints where baggage tracking technology is available such as check-in, security clearance, aircraft loading, transfers, and arrival in the baggage claim area.

• Tracking of code-share and interline flights: End-to-end baggage tracking will be available across multiple flight segments on Air India. In addition, if the journey includes segments from other airlines in interline or code-share connections belonging to the same reservation, then tracking from those segments is also provided.

• Comprehensive tracking: For guests with multiple checked-in bags, detailed tracking information for each bag is available on a single user-friendly interface. Timely notification is also provided via the mobile app when the baggage is checked in. Enhanced range of notifications significant to the tracking experience, like baggage carousel information on arrival, are also in the

pipeline.