AI Impact Summit | India to focus on development, accessibility and affordability

New Delhi: As the world engages in discussions about artificial intelligence, the focus is often on safety measures and regulations. However, India is taking a different approach at the upcoming AI Impact Summit this week, emphasising development, accessibility, and affordability. This five-day event, happening from February 16 to 20, is set to be one of the largest multilateral gatherings on AI, with representatives from over 100 countries. After months of extensive consultations and with over 10 lakh people already registering or showing interest, the summit promises to be a dynamic, action-driven event rather than just a showcase of intentions.

According to government sources, the goal is to ensure that global AI governance reflects the priorities of the Global South, innovation, and risk management. An official stated, “The summit aims to generate practical recommendations and collective approaches that balance innovation with inclusion.” On February 19 afternoon and February 20, formal leader segments will unfold, complemented by thematic sessions, pilot discussions, fireside chats, and side events. Policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and civil society members will participate, with many sessions streamed digitally to engage a wider audience. Unlike previous global AI summits—such as those hosted by the UK, which focused on safety, or France, which highlighted sustainability—India’s summit will spotlight development, inclusiveness, and access as central themes in the global AI conversation. Building on international dialogues, India’s experience with technological initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker demonstrates how tech can promote financial inclusion, improve governance, and boost public services.

To foster meaningful engagement, the summit is organised around seven thematic groups called the “Seven Chakras,” each co-chaired by India and partner nations. Since September, these groups have conducted virtual consultations and at least one in-person meeting, tackling issues such as democratising AI resources, economic and social development, AI for science, human capital, responsible governance, security, and safety. Discussions within the “AI for Science” segment focus on leveraging AI to accelerate research, combat climate change, and advance global scientific progress. Officials emphasise that these working groups are tasked with mapping the current AI landscape, identifying challenges, and developing actionable recommendations. The goal is to shape the next phase of global AI governance—one that prioritises development and amplifies the voices of the Global South.