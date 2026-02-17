AI Impact Expo 2026: 51 startups highlight India’s AI media growth

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence took centre stage at the AI Impact Summit 2026, where the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled an exciting new pavilion dedicated to innovation in media and entertainment.



This vibrant hub will host high-level panels, masterclasses, and live technology showcases, highlighting AI-driven production workflows, multilingual voice tech, gaming breakthroughs, content monetisation, and responsible AI frameworks—affirming India’s ambition to lead the next wave of creative transformation.

A major attraction will be Kathavatar, a curated showcase of five innovative Made-in-India AI short films created in partnership with Adobe.

Inspired by Indian folklore, these films—Language of Birds, Migoi, Uttarayan, The Barber’s Secret, and Yappasauras—will be screened at the AI Theatre within the WAVES Creators Corner at Bharat Mandapam.

Adobe will also host a special session on the future of AI in filmmaking and demonstrate cutting-edge AI-enabled content creation workflows at a dedicated Content Creation Hub.

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will deliver an inspiring masterclass on AI-powered storytelling, reflecting on the evolution of cinema and the importance of maintaining cultural authenticity amidst rapid technological change.

At the India AI Impact Expo 2026, 51 startups from the AVGC-XR and Media Tech sectors will showcase their AI innovations at the WAVES Creators Corner.

From Zero-Touch Autonomous Newsrooms and multilingual dubbing systems with AI-driven sign language avatars to immersive storytelling platforms, AI podcast studios, conversational humanoid robots, and voice cloning technologies—these cutting-edge developments promise to reshape the future of media.

Winners of the Bhashasetu and Kalaasetu challenges will present innovative tools aimed at preserving cultural heritage and enhancing linguistic accessibility, further demonstrating India’s commitment to inclusive technological progress.

The AI Immersive Theatre, featuring stunning 270-degree projections and immersive spatial design, will offer visitors an interactive cinematic experience.

Led by the National Film Development Corporation and Waves Bazaar, this showcase will include finalists from the CinemAI Hackathon at the International Film Festival of India.

Through these dynamic initiatives, the government aims to position India as a global leader in responsible AI-enabled creativity, driving innovation and fostering stronger collaborations across the industry.