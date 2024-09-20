AI hired 9,000 employees in 2 years: CEO

New Delhi: Air India has hired 9,000 employees, including 5,000 crew members, in the last two years to meet the workforce requirement for its expanding fleet and network, the airline’s chief Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

In a message to staff, he said the airline’s domestic market share rose from 24 per cent in FY23 to 27 per cent in FY24 and the international market share climbed from 21 per cent to 24 per cent during the same period, on the back of network expansion and service improvements.

The airline has completed two years of its five-year ambitious transformation plan Vihaan.AI.

On a consolidated basis, the Tata Group-owned airline recorded a 25 per cent rise in operating revenues and a more than 50 per cent reduction in loss in the last financial year.