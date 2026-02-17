AI-generated misinformation has power to undermine democratic systems, says Prasada

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Monday cautioned against the misuse of artificial intelli-gence, warning that AI-driven misinformation and deepfakes have the potential to undermine demo-cratic systems.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said that while AI can significantly enhance learning for students and teachers, it must not become a shortcut that weakens critical thinking or curiosity.

He stressed that digital literacy is essential to prevent citizens from falling prey to cyber threats. “AI deepfakes and misinformation can derail democracies,” he said, noting that in a country like India, where elections take place frequently at various levels, false information generated through AI could influence voters and distort outcomes. “If people vote based on false information, it can be highly counterproductive,” he added.

Prasada said tackling these risks is not solely the government’s responsibility. While policies will be framed to safeguard citizens and their futures, he emphasised that all stakeholders must contribute to responsible AI use.

Highlighting AI’s transformative potential in education, he said the technology should be embedded across the broader learning ecosystem, not treated merely as a subject in school curricula. Capacity building and computational thinking are critical to preparing young people for the future, he noted. However, he cautioned students against using AI to complete assignments or bypass genuine learning. “It’s a tool to improve lives and work faster, not a shortcut,” he said, adding that overreliance could undermine rational thinking. He also rejected the idea that AI tutors could replace teachers, calling ed-ucators irreplaceable.

The minister further said the government is ensuring safe, non-personal datasets are accessible to re-searchers and industry, noting that data is the “fuel” for AI innovation.

On the sidelines, Prasada held a productive meeting with Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform & Digitalisation in the Government of Ireland. Both leaders dis-cussed cooperation in digital public infrastructure, governance reform, emerging tech & investment and ways to deepen collaboration between India and Ireland.