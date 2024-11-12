AI Express to reconfigure planes with business class seats from April 2025

New Delhi: Air India Express plans to start reconfiguration of planes having business class seats from April 2025, as the airline focuses on operating narrow-body planes with only economy class seats, according to a senior official.

The Tata Group-owned airline that merged AIX Connect with itself on October 1, has rationalised its network and currently has an operational fleet of 90 planes, including over 30 aircraft with dual-class seats.

Amid supply chain woes impacting fresh aircraft deliveries, the airline has, so far, inducted 35 white-tail Boeing 737-8 planes. Their count will rise to 50 in the coming months.

Many of these white-tail aircraft have varying numbers of business-class seats.

Generally, white-tail planes are those that were originally manufactured for a particular airline and later taken by another airline.

The senior airline official said it will start reconfiguration of the aircraft having business class from April onwards.

The carrier wants to offer only economy class seats, the official added.

Currently, the carrier offers economy and business class seats.