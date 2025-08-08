AI data reveals changing real estate buying trends: ANAROCK

Mumbai: Artificial intelligence is reshaping how India’s real estate sector engages with homebuyers. ANAROCK’s AI engine ASTRA analysed 2.8 million qualified leads across 74 models between 2020 and 2024, uncovering key shifts in buyer profiles, budgets, and decision timelines.

According to Aayush Puri, Head of ANAROCK Channel Partner & ANACITY, AI has replaced intuition-led selling with data-driven insights, enhancing targeting and conversion rates. In 2024, the 36–40 age group emerged as the largest homebuyer segment, surpassing the 25–35 group. The under-25 cohort dropped to 4 per cent, from 8 per cent in 2020.

Budget trends also shifted. Homes priced above Rs 1 crore rose in demand—from 18 per cent in 2023 to 32 per cent in 2024. Buyers aged 41+ are driving interest in properties above Rs 2 crore, though Rs 50 lakh–Rs 1 crore homes remained the most active segment between 2022 and 2024.

The average booking cycle increased slightly from 25 days in 2022 to 28 days in 2024. Yet, ultra-luxury homes above Rs 3 crore closed faster, with decisions made in just 16 days.

AI data also revealed shifts in sales and unit preferences. Digital bookings fell, while channel partners became more crucial—especially in Rs 50 lakh–Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore-plus segments. Larger homes gained favour: 3BHKs rose to 45 per cent of bookings in 2024, up from 38 per cent in 2022. Meanwhile, 1BHK demand declined, reflecting the impact of remote work and changing family dynamics.