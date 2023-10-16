AI celebrates Durga Puja with festive feast in sky

Gurugram: Air India guests flying out of Kolkata during the ensuing Durga Puja will be able to rejoice in the festive flavours of Bengali cuisine specially curated for the festival.

Crafted with care and served with class on festival-special food trays, guests will be offered lip-smacking delicacies such as Narkel Diye Chholar Dal with Luchi, Kasha Aloor Dum with Koraishutir Kochuri for breakfast. Khasta Kochuri Chaat, Fish Kabiraji, Mochar Cutlet or Egg Chicken Rolls for Hi-Tea. All-time favourites such as Mutton Kasha, Chingri Machher Malai Curry, Dhokar Dalna, Chhanar Kalia with Kancha Aamer Chutney or Anarosher Chutney will be the options for Lunch and Dinner. The festive meals will be accompanied with popular Bengali desserts – Mihidana, Boonde, Darbesh, Kalojam or Pantua.

Earlier, Air India had also taken the flavours of Onam to the skies, serving regional festive delicacies during the festival days on its flights from Kochi and Trivandrum, reaffirming the extra mile the New Air India has been going to connect with its guests and enhance their experience on board and at every touchpoint. The inflight cuisine on both domestic and international sectors are also being reimagined from time to time to serve some of the best gourmet experience to the guests.