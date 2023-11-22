‘AI can never match human ingenuity in advertisement’

Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that advertisement is all about making a product or a unique service. “Even the best of the software like ChatGPT will never offer that uniqueness.” He was delivering his address at the 19th edition of the Marketing Conclave (MarCon), organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on November 22, 2023, in Mumbai.

This year MarCon explored, through 30 sessions, across four tracks, the theme of “Tomorrow’s Canvas: Tech and the Art of Marketing”. The conference was co-powered by Whistle Feed.

Sahay also dwelt on advertising regulatory practices and underlined the importance of ethical marketing.

MarCon 2023 brought together on one platform more than 65 industry captains and subject stalwarts to explore theme subject.