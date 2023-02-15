AI asks cabin crew to adhere to standards of ethics of airline

Mumbai: Tata Group-owned Air India has asked its cabin crew to adhere to the standards of ethics and warned of disciplinary action in case their conduct directly impacts the airline’s image, a source said.

In a communication to its cabin crew members on Monday, the airline’s in-flight safety department has instructed them “not to indulge in any of the act which is against the TCOC (Tata Code of Conduct)”.

The communication was issued against the backdrop of a recent incident where a wide-body aircraft pilot allegedly was caught with two iPhone14 at the Delhi Airport and was subsequently asked to pay Rs 2.5 lakh towards (Customs) duty, the source in the know said.