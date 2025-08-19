Ahead of IPO, Vikram Solar raises `621 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi: Solar module maker Vikram Solar on Monday mobilised Rs 621 from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Goldman Sachs Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Citigroup, ICICI Prudential Life Company and SBI General Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website.

Also, UTI Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Edelweiss Mutual Fund have been allotted shares in the anchor round.

As per the circular, the company has allotted 1.87 crore equity shares to 43 funds at Rs 332 apiece, taking the total fundraising to Rs 621 crore.

The Rs 2,079-crore IPO with a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 332 per share would open for subscription during August 19 to August 21.