Agrifoodtech startups attract $2.5 bn last yr, 3-fold jump from ‘23

NEW DELHI: Investments in India’s agrifoodtech startups surged over threefold to USD 2.5 billion in 2024, up from USD 806 million in 2023, largely driven by funding raised by quick commerce firm Zepto, according to the ‘Developing Markets AgriFoodTech Investment Report 2025’ by Omnivore and AgFunder.

Zepto emerged as the world’s best-funded agrifoodtech company last year, securing nearly USD 1.4 billion across three late-stage funding rounds. The report highlights sustained investor interest in eGrocery and restaurant-related startups in India, well-suited to its dense urban population, alongside strong performance from midstream technologies.

Globally, agrifoodtech investment in developing markets rose 63 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.7 billion in 2024, accounting for 23 per cent of total global investment.