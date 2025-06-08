‘Agri sector undergoes great transformation in past 11 yrs’

New Delhi: India’s agricultural sector has undergone a “profound transformation” over the past 11 years through various government schemes and increased budgetary allocations, empowering farmers to lead the nation from food security to global food leadership, the government said on Saturday.

The transformation has focused on inclusivity by supporting small farmers, women-led groups and allied sectors while positioning India as a global agricultural leader, according to an official statement.

“Over the past eleven years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s agricultural sector has undergone a profound transformation, rooted in the philosophy of Beej Se Bazaar Tak (seed to market),” the government said.

Budget estimates for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare have risen from Rs 27,663 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,37,664.35 crore in 2024-25, an increase of nearly five times, it added.

India’s foodgrain production grew from 265.05 million tonnes (MT) in 2014-15 to an estimated 347.44 million tonnes in 2024-25, showing strong growth in agricultural output.

The government has also increased minimum support prices (MSP) significantly. MSP for wheat rose from Rs 1,400 per quintal in 2013-14 to Rs 2,425 per quintal in 2024-25, while paddy prices increased from Rs 1,310 per quintal in 2013-14 to Rs 2,369 per quintal in 2025-26.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme launched in February 2019, the government has disbursed Rs 3.7 lakh crore to more than 110 million farmers. The Kisan Credit Card scheme has provided about Rs 10 lakh crore in credit to 7.71 crore farmers.

Procurement data shows improvement across crops. Kharif crop procurement totalled 787.1 million tonnes between FY15 and FY25 compared to 467.9 million tonnes in the previous decade from 2004-05 to 2013-14.

Pulses procurement at MSP increased significantly from 1,52,000 tonnes during 2009-2014 to 8.3 million tonnes during 2020-2025, while oilseeds procurement at MSP increased multifold over the past 11 years.

The government’s approach has focused on modern irrigation, credit access, digital marketplaces and agri-tech innovations while reviving traditional practices like millet cultivation and natural farming. Allied sectors, including dairy and fisheries, are also expanding.

“As India enters Amrit Kaal, its empowered farmers stand ready to lead the nation from food security to global food leadership,” the statement said.