Agri Minister asks states to crack down on sale of fake fertilisers

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraja Singh Chouhan on Sunday urged all states and union territories to take immediate and stringent action against the sale of counterfeit and substandard fertilisers.

In a letter to the chief ministers, Chouhan asked them to regularly monitor fertiliser production and sales, besides conducting sampling and testing of counterfeit and substandard products. “Forced tagging of nano-fertilisers or bio-stimulant products, along with conventional fertilisers, should be stopped immediately,” he said.

Strict legal action, including cancellation of licenses and registration of FIRs, should be taken against culprits, and effective prosecution must be ensured to secure a conviction, he added.

States have been directed to develop feedback and information systems to involve farmers and farmer groups in the monitoring process and make special efforts to educate farmers on identifying genuine and counterfeit products.

The minister urged all states to launch a statewide campaign in accordance with the above directions to eliminate the problem of fake and substandard agricultural inputs from its roots. He further stated that regular monitoring of this work at the state level would lead to an effective and sustainable solution in the interest of farmers.

Chouhan emphasised the need to provide quality fertilisers at the right time, at affordable prices, and of standard quality, as agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy.

“This letter has been issued with the objective of curbing the sale of fake fertilisers, black marketing of subsidised fertilisers, and illegal activities, such as forced tagging across the country,” according to an official statement.

The Union Minister also highlighted that the sale of counterfeit or substandard fertilisers is prohibited under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, which falls under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.