Agreement signing

REC Ltd has successfully mediated a crucial MoU between Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL) and the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI). The MoU was signed by MePDCL & CPRI in presence of Dr Shakeel P. Ahammed, Meghalaya Chief Secretary; Jitendra Srivastava, CMD, REC; Dr J Sreedevi, DG, CPRI; Prince Dhawan, ED, REC; Subhendu Roy, CPM Guwahati, REC and other senior officials from MePDCL, CPRI and REC. This strategic partnership is a significant step towards bolstering the quality assurance mechanism for power distribution infrastructure in Meghalaya & entire North-East India, particularly under the flagship Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).