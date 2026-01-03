AGEL incorporates step down subsidiary Adani Ecogen Five Limited

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Limited on Friday said it has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Adani Ecogen Five Limited (AE5L) on January 1, 2026, which will produce electricity from renewable sources like solar and wind energy.

According to a regulatory filing, the AE5L is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on January 1, and is yet to commence its business operations.

“Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Ltd (AREH11L), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, namely, AE5L on January 1, 2026,” it stated.

The main objective of AE5L is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, holds 100 per cent share capital of AE5L. The AE5L has authorised and paid share capital of Rs 1 lakh.