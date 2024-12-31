AGEL CEO Amit Singh to step down, take charge of Int’l Energy Business

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said its CEO Amit Singh will step down from his position and take charge as CEO of International Energy Business of the Adani Group from April 1, 2025.

Ashish Khanna, who is the CEO of the International Energy Business, will take charge as AGEL CEO from April 1 next year, the Adani group company said in a statement.

“Amit Singh, the current CEO of AGEL, will step down from his position as CEO of the Company, effective 31 March 2025 and will transition to his new role as CEO of International Energy Business of the Adani Group,” the statement said.

In alignment with the Adani Group’s routine internal leadership transitions and planning, and to continue fostering sustainable growth and an ever-evolving leadership development consistent with the broader group and company objectives, a leadership transition has been undertaken, Adani Green Energy Ltd said.

Adani International Energy Business CEO Ashish Khanna is appointed as AGEL’s new CEO, effective 1 April 2025, the statement stated.