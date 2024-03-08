After MGL & IGL, Torrent Gas cuts CNG prices by `2.50 per kg

New Delhi: After city gas retailers in Mumbai and Delhi reduced CNG prices, Torrent Gas on Saturday announced a Rs 2.50 per kg reduction in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across all its locations.

“This makes CNG cheaper by up to 45 per cent vis a vis petrol and up to 37 per cent vis a vis diesel,” the company, which has a city gas license to sell CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in 34 districts, said in a statement.

“This reduction in prices of CNG has been done with an objective of promoting the usage of clean fuel and enhancing the ecosystem of natural gas.”

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the city gas operator in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, on March 6, announced a Rs 2.5 per kg reduction in CNG price. Accordingly, the revised CNG price will be Rs 73.50 per kg.

“MGL’s CNG price now offers attractive savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in Mumbai while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers,” the firm had said in a statement on March 5.

A day later, Indraprastha Gas Ltd announced a similar price reduction in Delhi and the adjoining cities. “The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, 7th March 2024. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it shall be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.”

The reductions follow a softening in input gas prices.

Torrent Gas said it has 428 CNG stations and more than 1 lakh piped cooking gas customers across its areas of operation.

“This reduction in CNG price, besides leading to greater savings for CNG vehicle owners, is also expected to give an impetus to the sale of new CNG vehicles across various segments, including passenger and commercial,” it said.

CNG, which is already known as clean and green fuel, owing to its environment-friendly nature will become even more attractive for vehicle owners with this downward price revision. It will offer increased savings, along with better mileage and lower maintenance to all CNG vehicle users, it said.