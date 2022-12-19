'After doubling output in last 8 years, India world's 2nd largest steel producer'

New Delhi: India's steel production has reached a historic level of 120 million tonnes per year making it the world's second-largest producer of Steel, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India intends to double its steel production to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030. "There has been a doubling in the last eight years of steel production in the country, which has been historic and which is why we have become the second largest steel producer in the world today," he informed the Rajya Sabha during question hour.

The minister informed that steel production in the country has increased at a historic level. In 2013-14, we had only close to about 60 million tonnes per annum production of steel, we are today at 120 million tonnes," he said.

"In terms of capacity, we had only 75 million tonnes, we are today at 154 million tonnes," he said. He said it is very important that India continues on this trajectory of growing capacity of steel production because we have a tremendous amount of infrastructure projects.

"Therefore, it is our target, that by 2030 we intend to double our steel production from 150 to 300 million tonnes and Steel Authority of India too will be a part of that," he said.

"SAIL's current capacity is 19.6 million tonnes and we are going to grow SAIL's capacity to 33 million tonnes by 2030 and Bokara Steel plant's capacity is 4.6 million tonnes, which will go to 8.6 million tonnes," he said.